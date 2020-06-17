Southern Park Mall hosts blood drive to help with shortage

The drives will take place inside the mall between Hollister and Express

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Park Mall is hosting blood drives this month to help with the short supply right now.

The first drive is scheduled for Thursday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The second one is set for Monday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues, blood drive cancellations have resulted in more than 85,000 fewer blood donations, causing a nationwide blood shortage.

In order to maintain social distancing, donors must schedule an appointment online at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.