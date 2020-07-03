Southern Park Mall hosting free workout series

The "Summer Sweat Series" takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the next eight weeks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Park Mall is hosting free workout classes for the next eight weeks.

The “Summer Sweat Series” takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and features classes by Samantha Womer from Creekside Fitness & Health Center, Pure Barre Youngstown and Body Temple Fitness.

Participants should follow social distancing measures by bringing their own water, yoga mats and other equipment. Workout stations will be marked off to keep guests six feet apart. A face mask should be worn while entering the building, prior to the start of class.

Sanitation stations will also be available.

“In the midst of the pandemic and uncertainty we are facing, we know that many Valley residents are feeling both physically and emotionally exhausted,” said Brian Gabbert, general manager of the Southern Park Mall. “We’re excited to offer Southern Park Mall as a space where our community can come to safely relax and recharge.”

For a full schedule of events that are part of the Summer Sweat Series, go to the Southern Park Mall’s website.