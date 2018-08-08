Southern Park mall hosting Dog Day, shop with your dog
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Dog owners can take their dogs shopping at the Southern Park Mall Saturday.
It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You have to enter through the Buffalo Wild Wings Entrance.
Stores will have a sticker in its windows letting you know you can bring your dog inside.
The idea is to raise awareness about rescuing pups.
"Go to the pound and check for a dog. If we don't get people to adopt those dogs then the worst happens and that's what we don't want," said Amanda Hamilton from Every Dog Matters Rescue.
The first 100 guests will get a doggie goodie bag.