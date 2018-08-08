Local News

Southern Park mall hosting Dog Day, shop with your dog

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Dog owners can take their dogs shopping at the Southern Park Mall Saturday.

It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You have to enter through the Buffalo Wild Wings Entrance.

Stores will have a sticker in its windows letting you know you can bring your dog inside.

The idea is to raise awareness about rescuing pups.

"Go to the pound and check for a dog. If we don't get people to adopt those dogs then the worst happens and that's what we don't want," said Amanda Hamilton from Every Dog Matters  Rescue.

The first 100 guests will get a doggie goodie bag.

