BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Park Mall is expanding its hours beginning in April.

The new hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The new hours begin April. 1.

On April 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the mall is hosting a Hide and Peep Easter Egg Hunt at Debartolo Commons. The easter egg hunt has reached capacity, but there are other free events to enjoy. these include a balloon artist, face painter, petting zoo, live music, caricature artist, train rides around

the Commons and a special meet and greet with Rapunzel and Batman.