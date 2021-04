Hours will vary between stores

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Park Mall is expanding their hours of operation beginning May 1.

The mall will be open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Idora Park Experience is taking over the center court all day on Saturday, May 1.

Also on Saturday, the new Macy’s Backstage, located on the second floor inside Macy’s will open.

Hours will vary between stores. To find out more, visit Southern Park Mall’s website.