Southern Park Mall in Boardman reopens after power outage Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Southern Park Mall in Boardman has reopened after a power outage there on Saturday morning.

Ohio Edison said the outage was due to an issue with underground electrical lines running into the mall.

Crews fixed the issue and power was restored to the building around noon.