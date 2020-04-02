Southern Park Mall gives back to community, collecting donations

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Park Mall partnered with Chili’s to provide to-go meals for police, fire and EMS workers.

The service is just a small ‘thank you’ to those on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“They’ve all been very appreciative. These guys are working a lot of hours and they’re under a lot of stress. And, you know, this is, just a strange time we’re living in. Nobody really knows how to respond to it. Nobody really knows, you know, what’s the proper thing to be doing,” said Southern Park Mall General Manager Brian Gabbert.

Southern Park mall is also collecting donations for the Salvation Army. Canned goods and other items like toilet paper and soap can be dropped off daily in front of the food court.