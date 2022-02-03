(WKBN) – Two area malls are closing early due to the winter storm.

The Southern Park Mall closed at 4 p.m. on Thursday and the Eastwood Mall will close at 6 p.m.

Businesses located on the outer plazas of the Eastwood Mall Complex, plus any with exterior public entrances, are allowed to stay open Thursday evening as they deem appropriate.

Both malls will open at regular times on Friday. The Southern Park Mall will open at 11 a.m. and the Eastwood Mall at 10 a.m.