Southbound lane of Dock Street in Sharon closing Saturday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - The southbound lane of Dock Street in Sharon will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 11.

The closure is necessary to complete final paving work at the Dock Street roundabout intersection, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

During Saturday’s closure, southbound traffic on Dock Street will be detoured at State Street. Traffic will not be able to access the intersection of Dock Street and Connelly Boulevard.

The northbound lane of Dock Street will remain closed.

Detours will be posted for both East State Street and West Connelly Boulevard traffic accessing Dock Street.

The roundabout at the intersection of Dock Street and Connelly Boulevard is expected to open to both northbound and southbound traffic on August 17, weather permitting.

