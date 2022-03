YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after a South Side house was hit by several bullets Friday morning.

Police were called about 8:15 a.m. to the 200 block of East Florida Avenue for a gunshot sensor call and found a house that had been hit several times.

A man inside the home told police he was in the bathroom when he heard gunfire and he noticed several bullet holes inside the house.

Police did find several shell casings.