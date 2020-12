Fire officials said no one was there at the time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Youngstown were called to a burning south side home early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on Wilbur Avenue near the intersection with Homestead Avenue.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the second story of the house.

Fire officials said no one was there at the time.

They’re still not sure what caused it.