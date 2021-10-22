Grand jury indicts Youngstown stabbing suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who reports said refused to open the door for police following up on a stabbing investigation last month was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Deja Thomas, 25, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault for a Sept. 14 stabbing that injured a woman in the 800 block of Palmer Avenue on the South Side.

Thomas has been free on $10,000 bond since her Sept. 22 arraignment in municipal court.

Thomas was a suspect after police were called about 12:45 a.m. Sept 14 to a home in the 800 block of Palmer Avenue for a woman who had a large cut on her arm from a stabbing.

Reports said the 26-year-old victim told police she had been feuding with Thomas and had ignored three previous calls from her before she noticed an SUV in her driveway. When she answered a knock on her door, it was Thomas, who she said tried to force her way inside before running to her SUV, retrieving a knife and coming back.

The victim was stabbed as they fought and Thomas left. Reports said police found the knife on the victim’s couch.

Police tracked Thomas to an apartment in the 900 block of Kendis Circle and saw blood on the inside of the SUV she was driving. When officers knocked on her door, Thomas called 911.

When informed the people who were knocking on her door were police, Thomas refused to come out of the apartment, reports said.

It is known why she was not arrested immediately, but charges were filed against her two days later.