South side shootings, gunfire calls keep Youngstown police busy this week

From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 1:10 a.m. Thursday, police responded to gunfire calls at the same house on East Boston Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police have had their hands full this week with shootings and gunfire calls on the south side.

From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 1:10 a.m. Thursday, police responded to gunfire calls at the same house in the 400 block of East Boston Avenue.

Police were called at 6 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, as well as 1:05 a.m. Thursday.

Additionally, police took a gunfire report at the same house at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured in any of the shootings.

Police Chief Robin Lees said patrol shifts will be paying extra attention to the neighborhood and a patrol car was parked on the street early Thursday.

Lees also said different investigative units will be looking into who lives in the home to see why it is being targeted so much.

Officers were also busy early with multiple gunfire calls in the 700 block of Palmer Avenue and for a man who was wounded in the hip about 2:25 a.m. at Cottage Grove and Hilton Avenue.

The man told police he was walking home after a few drinks when someone in a passing car shot him. He was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

About 12:40 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the 700 block of Palmer Avenue and when they arrived, a man told police he was sleeping when gunfire woke him up and he found three bullet holes in his home.

At the home next-door, officers found 9mm shell casings underneath an upstairs window and three .40-caliber shell casings in the street.

Police were called back again less than an hour later for more gunfire. Witnesses said someone in a car fired several shots at a home and drove away.

The home that was damaged the first time sustained more damage, reports said.

Reports also said when police were about to leave, they heard that a car that belonged to someone on the street was found burning on Gaither Avenue.

A man was also shot in the arm about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday in the first block of East Evergreen. The man told police he was sitting in his Jeep when he heard gunfire and the windows were shattered.

He ran to a front porch where he realized he was shot.

Reports said police found a loaded .40-caliber handgun in the victim’s Jeep and in a wooded area about 100 yards away officers found two casings from two separate assault weapons.

More stories from WKBN.com: