South side shooting sends woman to the hospital

by: Johnny Chechitelli

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Youngstown Police say their shot-spotter picked up heavy gunfire on the city’s south side last Sunday night.

We’re told 47 shots were fired at the corner of Market Street and Florida Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

A female victim was able to get in her car and drive about a mile north to Market and Cleveland Street. That’s where she was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The woman is reportedly in stable condition.

The Youngstown Police Department is now investigating the shooting.

