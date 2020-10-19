South side shooting sends woman to the hospital

We're told 47 shots were fired at the corner of Market Street and Florida Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Youngstown Police say their shot-spotter picked up heavy gunfire on the city’s south side last Sunday night.

A female victim was able to get in her car and drive about a mile north to Market and Cleveland Street. That’s where she was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The woman is reportedly in stable condition.

The Youngstown Police Department is now investigating the shooting.