YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two homes were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon and early Thursday on the South Side.

At about 12:36 a.m., police were called to a home in the 600 block of Parkwood Avenue for gunfire and when they arrived, a woman there told them she found two bullet holes in her home after hearing gunfire on nearby Hillman Avenue.

Her grandson told police he was in his bedroom and heard a bullet pass through, reports said.

No one was injured. The woman told police the shooting may be related to the murder of her grandson last year.

At about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a home in the 200 block of East Lucius Avenue for gunfire and they found several bullet holes in the home, broken windows and a television that was broken by a bullet.

Reports said a woman in that home told police she was watching television when she heard gunfire. She said her two sons were home at the time.

Reports said police found casings from a semiautomatic rifle in the street but reports did not specify what kind they were.