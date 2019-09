It's all part of an effort to take learning out of the classroom

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Homemade boats are being launched on the reservoir behind the old South Range football stadium.

These boats were built by sophomore students at South Range High School. The watercrafts were made with only cardboard and duct tape.

Students also incorporate a theme.

It’s all part of an effort to take learning out of the classroom and make it fun.

Prizes are awarded for best boat design, costumes, best in show and the best unintentional sink!