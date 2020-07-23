South Range Local Schools announce 2020-2021 school year plan

South Range Local Schools will be returning to school five days a week with safety measures

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range Local Schools announced the plan for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday.

To support transportation, transitions and use of alternative locations, the district will have two different start and end times.

All students in grades K-6 will arrive at 7:45 a.m. and dismissal will be at 1:45 p.m.

Students in grades 7-12 will begin at 8:30 a.m. and dismissal will be at 2:45 p.m.

If a family is planning to not send their child back to the regular school setting, South Range Schools will provide a remote learning option.

Further information will be mailed home by Monday.

Within the mailer will be a postcard that will need to be returned immediately. One will need to be returned for each child who attends South Range.

The information on the card will support the district in preparing for the start of the school year.

There will be a special meeting at 6 p.m. August 4 that will be live streamed.

Beginning Wednesday, July 29, there will be a Question and Answer link available for parents to send their questions to prior to the meeting.