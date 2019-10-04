South Range High hosting program to build positive relationships between police, community

The "Stay Alive" initiative was the brainchild of Youngstown native Ronald King

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – South Range High School has been chosen to be the host school in Mahoning County for a new program to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement and the community, including students.

It’s called the “Stay Alive Initiative.”

The main goal is to tear down the walls that separate local police and the public.

During Friday’s presentation, each student learned what to do if they ever confronted by police, especially during a traffic stop.

“Now we can create positive experiences. We can control behavior. We can now bring down the angst in the atmosphere, and we have positive outcomes in a police stop, and that’s what we need. We need to be able to mend the fences, because the bottom line is, we need law enforcement, and they need us,” King said.

Upon completing the Stay Alive Initiative presentation, each student receives a card to keep with them in a wallet or purse.

It gives detailed instructions on what to do if stopped by police, in case he or she forgets.

Police in the area are taking the same classes and will receive the same cards.