CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — South Range High School recently announced the groundbreaking of a number of improvements to its football stadium.

The updates will include new stadium entrances, a concession stand, and indoor restrooms. Other improvements include a concrete walkway to access the visitors’ bleachers and a spacious courtyard with seating to enjoy concessions with a full view of the field.

The project was funded entirely by community donations and South Range Athletic Boosters fundraisers.

The project is expected to be completed by the kickoff of the 2023-2024 football season.