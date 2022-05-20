YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-Nearly two weeks after the previous water main break, South Avenue is having another break.

According to a water department employee, crews have been working on the break since it started around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The incident is near the Midlothian Boulevard intersection along the Youngstown Boardman boarder.

Construction for the previous water main break started on May 6 and wrapped up on May 14. The water main break caused heavy flooding at the intersection.

Brandy Johanntges contributed to this report.