South Avenue business owners hope new sports bar will survive in Youngstown

Youngstown's South Avenue strip isn't known for the greatest roads in the area, which has hurt business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A brand new restaurant is coming to Youngstown’s South Avenue strip, so we talked with some South Avenue business owners for their thoughts on their new neighbor.

Many businesses on South Avenue have come and gone, but some have stayed afloat, even during the pandemic.

“The economy has been up and down in this area, you know, and I guess it’s like, if you don’t know the business, it’s tough to make it,” said Maipe Cruz, owner of Little Milly’s Pizza.

Next month, Red 18 Sports Bar & Grille is expected to open. The businesses nearby are proud to see another new development to the strip.

“A lot of business did fail in South Ave., but hopefully this will be one of the businesses that stand as long as we did,” said Ahmed Almuhandes, owner of Reema’s Fashion.

One business opened up just a month ago, Gateway Gas Mart, where so far, owner Karar Shah says business has been great.

“In this neighborhood, we needed that gas station over here and a convenient store, so it will bring a lot of business,” Shah said.

One issue that Shah noticed could be the reason why businesses took a hit in the past: the roads.

“I mean, a lot of people here are scared to drive on this side of town because the roads aren’t nice enough. So that’s why people feel a little bit uncomfortable coming here,” Shah said.

Shah says new restaurants are always needed in Youngstown.

“Right now, I don’t think there’s a lot of stuff going on over here, especially in this area on South Avenue. We really needed that,” Shah said.

These South Avenue business owners all agreed that running a business takes patience and hard work.