South Ave. exit from I-680 SB to close through mid-May
Other lane restrictions are also planned on I-680
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Beginning Monday, April 29, the ramp from I-680 southbound to South Avenue will be closed through mid-May for bridge repairs and painting.
Motorists must detour from I-680 southbound to state Route 170 and Midlothian Boulevard to South Avenue.
Also beginning Monday, April 22, I-680 northbound between Bella Vista Ave. and SR 711 will be reduced to one lane daily between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for bridge reconstruction.