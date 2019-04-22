South Ave. exit from I-680 SB to close through mid-May

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Beginning Monday, April 29, the ramp from I-680 southbound to South Avenue will be closed through mid-May for bridge repairs and painting.

Motorists must detour from I-680 southbound to state Route 170 and Midlothian Boulevard to South Avenue.

Also beginning Monday, April 22, I-680 northbound between Bella Vista Ave. and SR 711 will be reduced to one lane daily between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for bridge reconstruction.