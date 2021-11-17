Sounds of saxophone quartet fill the Butler Institute of American Art

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Dana School of Music continued its Music at Noon series Wednesday at the Butler Institute of American Art.

This was the first time the Machina Saxophone Quartet performed in the series.

The quartet is made up of senior and graduate students, Noah Landry, Jenny Tullis, Julia Coler and Kathryn Kimes.

The four musicians played sounds by David Maslanka and Philip Glass.

“The students work so hard and if you don’t get to play for an audience of listeners who appreciate what we do, then it’s not as fulfilling of course,” said Jim Umble, a saxophone professor at the Dana School of Music.

In January, the quartet will travel to Virginia to perform at a national conference.

Each week, a different group of musicians from the Dana School of Music plays at the Butler Art Museum at noon. It’s free and open to the public.