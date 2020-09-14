Son of triple murder suspect heading to trial on child endangering charges

Robert Ward legally changed his name in 2017, right around the time his father was accused in a triple murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The son of Robert Seman could be going on trial himself next month.

Robert Ward legally changed his name in 2017, right around the time his father was accused in a triple murder case.

Ward is facing child endangering charges. Prosecutors say he badly hurt his own eight-week-old twin boys, leaving them with broken bones.

Ward had been offered a plea deal but turned that down. He’s set for trial October 26.

Robert Andrew Ward, charged with two counts of endangering children in Mahoning County.

Ward’s father jumped to his death in the Mahoning County Courthouse two years ago just as he was about to be tried in a triple murder case.

