Son of former Youngstown police chief sentenced for charges in I-680 shooting

The sentence was part of an arranged plea deal with prosecutors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The son of Youngstown’s former police chief was sentenced to five years in prison in an apparent road-rage shooting in the city.

The sentence was part of an arranged plea deal with prosecutors.

In July, Jared Hughes pleaded guilty to having a firearm in a prohibited place and having a weapon in a vehicle.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone has said the victim and her family signed off on the deal in order to put the incident past them. He said they wanted to expedite the case and sentencing.

Prosecutors say they connected Hughes with the shooting of Kailie Weimer. Weimer, who was 18 at the time, was hit in the thigh by a bullet while driving on Interstate 680 in March 2018.

She told investigators that before the shooting, a driver was following her and making profane gestures toward her.

As part of his sentence, Hughes can ask for judicial release in two years, although the judge said he’s not bound by that.

Jared Hughes is the son of former Youngstown Police Chief Jimmy Hughes.