Son finds unexpected discovery in father’s Vienna Twp. shed

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The bomb squad was sent out to Vienna Township Wednesday after a man discovered an old grenade while cleaning out a shed.

It was an unexpected discovery for Timothy Novicky. He was cleaning out his dad’s old shed off Niles Vienna Road when he pulled out a can of spray paint and something fell out.

“It came rolling down what looked like a grenade that hit the ground next to my feet,” he said.

Novicky realized what it was and called the bomb squad just to be on the safe side. Vienna Township Police Chief Bob Ludt says it’s a good thing, too.

“It was a live hand grenade,” Ludt said. “They secured it. They put it in some kind of suppression box and took it away. I think everything turned out really well for us. It could have been really bad.”

Novicky says he’s seen the grenade before, but it’s been quite some time.

“When we were little kids, my dad had it locked in his gun safe, and we unlocked the gun safe one day and found it in the drawer. My dad discovered we found it. At that point, it went missing, and then, well, that’s when I found it 25 years later,” Novicky said.

Ludt said the grenade may have been a souvenir.

“From what we are told by the homeowner, that his father may have acquired that somehow maybe as a souvenir from the Korean War or one of the wars he may have served in,” Ludt said.