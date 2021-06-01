‘Something to crow about’: Artist reveals WKBN-sponsored rooster statue

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An artist from Austintown just revealed the WKBN-sponsored rooster sculpture that will be making its way to the Canfield Fair this year.

It’s part of a public art project celebrating 175 years of the fair.

“Flock at the Fairgrounds” will bring 20 six-foot rooster sculptures together for a display at the fairgrounds. Each sculpture is getting a unique design at the hands of an area artist.

The project helps promote the arts and raises funding for the Canfield Fair Foundation.

WKBN sponsored the “Something to Crow About” sculpture, which was designed by Dave Buehrle.

Once the fair is over, the sculptures will be moved to set locations through October. They will then be sold at a live auction in November.