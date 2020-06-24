Something smoldering in truck starts fire at Poland Recycling Center

The facility belonging to Waste Management is located along Route 224

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews responded to a fire at Poland Recycling Center Wednesday afternoon.

The facility belonging to Waste Management is located along Route 224.

The fire started around 4:45 p.m.

A truck full of recycling materials pulled up to the compactor. According to Western Reserve Joint Fire District Chief Chip Comstock, something was smoldering inside the truck, which caught the compactor on fire.

Firefighters seemed to have it under control by around 5:30 p.m.

There isn’t much damage to the building itself, but the compactor was destroyed.