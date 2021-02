The store is having a closing sale for four weeks

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After 35 years of business, Something New Florist of Canfield will be closing its doors forever.

Right now, the store is having a massive closing sale. It started Saturday, with most of the items in the store being 75 percent off.

The sale will last for four weeks.

The store is only accepting cash and checks as payment.