‘Someone I love has wings’: Salem funeral home connects loved ones with art

They had two sets of angel wings painted on a wall for people to take a picture and remember and honor those they've lost

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A local funeral home had two sets of angel wings painted on the outside of its on-site flower shop this summer.

“One for adults, and we also have one for toddlers,” said Stark Memorial Funeral Home president Dan Madden.

Anyone can come and take a picture in between the wings and become an angel.

“It’s symbolic for their loved ones going before them and becoming angels,” Madden said.

Next to the sign, it says ‘Someone I love has wings’ with the hashtag #gonebutneverforgotten along with the funeral home’s Instagram handle @stark_memorial.

“My wife and I were down in Nashville about a year ago, and they have something similar down there where it’s a tourist attraction,” Madden said. “We actually waited in line to get a picture with the angel wings, and I wanted to bring it here and try to find the perfect spot.”

He asked his nephew’s wife Marisa Rothbauer, who is a graphic designer and artist, to do it. She used a projector to get the shapes on the wall and mostly worked on it at night so she could see.

“It took a series of visits, a couple hours each visit,” Madden said.

There are also lights installed above the artwork so anyone can come at night and take a picture.

“We’ve seen many families during calling hours come out, grandkids come, they love it,” Madden said “And we’ve seen people come outside of the area. They just saw us on social media or in the paper and they came to get a picture in honor of their loved one.”

Madden said he is glad they were able to do this, especially during the pandemic where services have been limited.

“I’m just happy to be able to provide this to the community and beyond to create an interactive way to celebrate a person’s life and help with the grieving process,” he said. “It’s been great to be able to do this for families.”

