YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On the day when the recreational use of marijuana became legal in Ohio, one community in the Valley has decided it will not be allowed to be sold, while another is considering a ban.

The Howland Township trustees Wednesday night voted unanimously to prohibit cultivators, processors and retail dispensaries from opening in the township. People will be allowed to legally bring marijuana into Howland and consume it but not sell it.

“We don’t care what people do, but we didn’t want that kind of thing all over the place in the center of Howland,” said Howland administrator Darlene St. George.

At the same, Boardman administrator Jason Loree says the township trustees may “possibly” ban the sale of marijuana. Loree says trustees may pass a moratorium until the rules are established.

Youngstown is gathering information but has made no decisions.

Canfield already has a ban on dispensaries.

Officials in Poland, Niles, Struthers and Warren say they have not yet talked about it.