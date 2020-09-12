Some traffic lights removed in downtown Youngstown

Youngstown removed six traffic lights around the downtown area.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You may notice something missing on some streets in Youngstown – the traffic signals.

Youngstown removed six traffic lights around the downtown area. Three are on Wick Avenue at Wood Street, Lincoln Avenue and University Plaza.

The other three are at West Front Street and South Phelps Street, West Front Street and Marshall Avenue and East Front Street and Walnut Street.

The lights were removed as part of the Smart 2 Network improvement project. The city did a traffic study and found the lights are no longer needed.

The city plans to put alternate traffic control devices at the intersections within the next month.

