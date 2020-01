Officials are telling residents to boil their water for at least one minute before using it

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Some people in Sharpsville are being told to boil their water for one minute before using it.

A water line broke at the Quarry Way tank.

The boil alert is for areas north of Quarry Way from the Sharon line to Covert Avenue and north to the river.

The alert will last until Tuesday — Sharpsville officials will notify customers when it is lifted.

Bottled water will be available at the Borough Office starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.