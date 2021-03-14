Some schools making some changes Monday in Warren, Youngstown

For some in Youngstown, they will have the option of returning to in-class learning on certain days

(WKBN) – Students in the Warren City School District as well as some students in the Youngstown City School District are making some changes starting Monday.

For some in Youngstown, they will have the option of returning to in-class learning on certain days.

Students in grades 6-12 will be on Mondays and Fridays. Pre-K through fifth grade will hold in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Wednesday will be reserved for teacher office hours, professional development and deep cleaning of buildings.

In the Warren City School District, students are headed back to class Monday.

The plan is to bring students in kindergarten through eleventh grade back to the classroom five days a week.

Superintendent Steve Chiaro said start times will remain the same, but they’ll be dismissing anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour early depending on the school.

The return to five-day in-person classes aligns with the start of the fourth nine weeks.