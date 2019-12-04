Some ready-to-eat salads recalled from Giant Eagle and others

Some Ready-to-eat salads, sushi and spring rolls sold at several retailers in Ohio and other states are being recalled

(WKBN) – Some Ready-to-eat salads, sushi and spring rolls sold at several retailers in Ohio and other states are being recalled.

The recalled salads were produced by Fuji Food Products and distributed to Giant Eagle, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens and other outlets.

The products are being voluntarily recalled because they could have been contaminated with listeria during production.

The problem was discovered in Fuji’s Brockton, Massachusetts, facility during a routine inspection by the FDA, but no illnesses have been reported.

Exposure to listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

The product was sold and/or distributed in the following states and includes the following retailers:

Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Stores that sold the products are 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

Consumers who purchased any of the products should not eat them and should discard or return them.

For questions, call Fuji Foods’ customer service line at 1-888-667-1504.

UPC Code, Product Description Range of Sell-By Dates: