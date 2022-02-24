(WKBN) – First News has gotten some reports of Ohio unemployment 1099-G tax forms not arriving in the mail. So, we looked into it.

Bill Teets with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says they have received some reports from people who receive unemployment benefits about not getting their tax forms and that they are currently looking into the issue.

Teets said one cause could be that in some individual cases, there have been reports of fraud and so the forms may not have been sent out or may have been delayed. Still, once the issue is fixed, those people should still receive their tax forms.

Forms are sent out in the mail and should have gone out by January 31. You can also access them online by logging into your online account with ODJFS. But, Teets says there have been some issues there as well, and the department is aware and also looking into it.

If anyone has not received their 1099-G tax form, they are encouraged to call 877-644-6562 or to fill out an inquiry form online, which you can access here.

Teets said they should hopefully have a resolution to the issues soon and will update the public once they do.