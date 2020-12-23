Some people may get free jewelry, thanks to expected Christmas snow

If it snows 4 inches or more on Christmas Day, any jewelry purchase at Komara Jewelers made between November 30 and December 17 is free

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people are praying for snow on Christmas Day. It may have something to do a local jewelry store.

The Komara Snowfall promotion is back for 2020.

Every year, the Canfield business gives its customers a challenge.

Basically, if it snows 4 inches or more on Christmas Day, any jewelry purchase made between November 30 and December 17 is free, with the exception of tax and shipping costs.

“Every year, we dream of snow. One year, we got pretty close, but this year, it looks like it’s going to happen,” said Brianna Komara Pridon, of Komara Jewelers.

For the deal to be official, the Weather Watch Service at Youngstown Warren Regional Airport will have to record snowfall of 4 or more inches between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on December 25.