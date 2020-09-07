Some parents on edge about Youngstown’s McGuffey Elementary starting classes remotely

Principal Aaron Bouie III says staff is "ready to be versatile and on their toes" to adjust to any new challenges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – School starts on Tuesday for students at McGuffey Elementary. For the safety of the students and their families, this year’s classes will be remote.

A new classroom set up this year for the students at McGuffey Elementary will look pretty familiar because they’ll be having classes right inside of their homes.

“It’ll be unique because we’ve never had to do it before, but in a grand scheme of things, I know our staff and everybody in the district as a whole is ready to be versatile and on their toes and adjust with whatever challenges come our way this year,” said McGuffey Elementary Principal Aaron Bouie III.

Last week, staff members from McGuffey registered and passed out new devices to parents, catering to over 700 students.

“Staff has already previously used the devices in the classroom. It’s just transitioning from utilizing in the classroom as an auxiliary to instruction to now it’s going to be our prime means on how we communicate with each other,” Bouie said.

Bouie said the curriculum will be same, the only transition is learning remotely.

“Daily message, do our pledge, do our normal routine things we would do in the building. Then what it’s going to look like is different grade levels — the scholar will participate with their teachers and receive live Synchron instructions,” Bouie said.

Most parents seemed on edge about this new transition.

“I think it’s going to be a struggle for working mothers, you know, the ones that have to go to work,” said parent Maribel Alam.

“How are they going to accommodate being a full-time teacher and a full-time parent? And how is this going to work and affect the children here in Youngstown City Schools?” wondered parent Reenae Rios.

Angelic Campbell said she has mixed feelings as well but is ready to take on the challenge.

“Trying to get back in the workforce. It’s going to be a little rough but we’re going to get it. Me and dad will get it,” Campbell said.

On Tuesday, Bouie said the daily instructions will take place online.

