SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase.

For the last five years, Sharon has used Tri-County Industries for its trash services. On Tuesday, that contract expired and a new one started. The difference this time though is the price increase.

“The initial cost that was put out to us was $129 per quarter for unlimited pick up for the same level of service we have now,” said city manager Bob Fiscus.

That price used to be $57.50 for unlimited.

The one-bag-a-week option was $32.50. Now, it’s $66, which came down from the initially proposed price of $143.

Back in November, the Mercer County Council of Governments placed out an open for bids, but the council only got one.

“I know you told me, you tried everywhere. You went to Ohio, you went to everywhere you can get that was interested. They were the only ones that bid. Take it or leave it is what it comes to, right?” said resident Ben Griffin.

Fiscus says Tri-County’s reason was the rising prices of things like fuel and maintenance.

In Sharon, you must be signed up for trash collection.

“If you don’t maintain garbage service or if a house doesn’t, the garbage is going somewhere,” Fiscus said.

One concern brought up was by a man who owns rentals.

“I have a hard enough time keeping bills paid off because I have tenants that don’t pay, like the duplex. The top has been empty for a year but you guys make me pay the trash,” said Dave Grabatt.

“Then the house is deemed to be unoccupied because there’s no utilities going to it. At that point, we notify Tri-County and they stop doing it,” Fiscus said.

Fiscus says they will send out warnings at first if people start illegally dumping.

“At first, it’s going to be a very kind letter but it will make it to the district magistrate if it’s ignored,” Fiscus said.