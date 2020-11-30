Some Mill Creek Park roads closing for winter this week

When closed to vehicular traffic, these roads are open for hiking, cross county skiing and sledding

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several roads are closing for the winter in Mill Creek MetroParks on Monday.

High Drive will be closed between Chestnut Hill Drive and West Cohasset Drive.

Chestnut Hill Drive will be closed between Canfield Road and High Drive.

Calvary Run Drive will be closed between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue.

When closed to vehicular traffic, these roads are open for hiking, cross county skiing and sledding.

The road closures also help save money associated with snow and ice removal.

All roads will reopen when weather permits in the spring.