Some phone lines going in to some county and local departments in Columbiana County are down

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Some phone lines going in to some county and local departments in Columbiana County are down.

Right now, anyone wanting to call Perry Township police should call (330) 337-7811.

Calls going to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office can be made by dialing (330) 424-7777, Ext. 1513.

Emergency 911 calls are currently being rerouted to Carroll County.

AT&T is working to resolve the problem.