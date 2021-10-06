Some lane closures in Warren to last over a year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Warren Water Pollution Control Department announced that drivers will experience lane closures for a while.

The closures will be on Austintown Warren Road in different sections along a 1-mile length between Dover Avenue and Burnett East Roads.

These closures are due to the installation of new water lines and sewers. This is anticipated to last about 18

months until April of 2023.

This is a part of the construction projects at both the Warren WPC Treatment Plant and the Main Sewage Pumping Station.