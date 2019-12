YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown wants residents of one neighborhood to know if they hear gunshots over the weekend, there’s no reason to panic.

A World War II reenactment club will be conducting exercises Thursday through Sunday at the old G.F. Property on Dennick Avenue.

If you live in the area, you may hear gunfire and noise that sounds like battle action. Don’t worry — it’s not real.

The event is not open to the public.