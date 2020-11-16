Some in Valley might not get power back until later this week

There are still over 4,000 without power across the area

(WKBN) – First Energy says power might not come back on for some Valley residents until Thursday afternoon.

First Energy says there is extensive, widespread damage and it will take a while to get everything cleaned up.

The windy storm Sunday damaged its Mahoning Valley infrastructure. Downed trees broke about 100 utility poles and there are over 300 spans of downed power lines.

Crews weren’t able to get out and start working on repairs Sunday because the wind lasted all day.

“We know it’s frustrating for our customers to be without power,” said Lauren Siburkis, with First Energy. “We really appreciate your patience and assure you that crews are working around the clock until every last customer is restored to service.”

As of Monday afternoon, power has been restored to about 18,000 customers. There are still over 4,000 without power.