Some Elkton inmates set to be transferred out after Attorney General’s order

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Some inmates will be leaving the Elkton federal prison in Columbiana County due to an order by Ohio Attorney General William Barr, meant to halt the spread of COVID-19 at federal prisons across the U.S.

Barr asked the Bureau of Prisons to increase the use of home confinement and expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates at three federal prisons, including Elkton, where coronavirus cases have skyrocketed.

Seven Elkton inmates have died after contracting coronavirus, and the union’s president said Thursday that 80 were in quarantine and 49 staff members had been infected.

Union President Joseph Mayle said they are moving 43 inmates out of Elkton, either to halfway houses or full-term release. Six to eight of those inmates will be moved to home confinement.

Mayle said testing of inmates began Thursday, starting with the quarantined inmates who are leaving within the next two weeks.

All of the inmates being released are subject to a 14-day quarantine.