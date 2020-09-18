Some disheartened with demolition of ‘cruise ship’ bank in Youngstown

WKBN First News received messages that some people are unhappy with the decision

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A landmark building in Youngstown that was built in 1957 is being torn down to make way for a new Dunkin and another fast-food franchise.

The new stores will be built at the site of the old First Federal Savings Bank, which stands at the intersection of Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard.

WKBN First News received messages that some people are unhappy with the decision to tear down the landmark.

Thomas Sheehan grew up just down the road from the building. He would like to see someone restore the property and turn it into a restaurant or shop to preserve a unique part of the Valley.

“It’s very unique architecture. It was made to look like cruise ship, and it has a lot of history. I just hate to see everything being torn down in this town,” Sheehan said.

John Moliterno, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, said they tried giving the building away for two years, but no one was able to take over responsibility to repair it.

The new Dunkin will bring 50 jobs to the area. The fast-food franchise that is going in has not been publicly named.

More headlines from WKBN.com: