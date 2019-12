The coach and gym teacher still faces six theft by deception charges

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Felony theft in office charges against Campbell soccer coach Phillip Atsas have been dismissed.

There were six of those charges in all.

Atsas still faces six theft by deception charges.

The coach and gym teacher is accused of collecting money from parents of soccer players, although it was free to play.

Atsas is also accused of asking families for donations to cover soccer camps and tournaments, even though the district covers those fees.