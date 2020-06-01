Some area businesses close ahead of expected second day of Youngstown protests

The City of Youngstown also issued a curfew on all wards of the city starting at 7 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some businesses in the Youngstown area are closing early as a second day of protests is expected in the city.

Employees at the Walmart in Liberty confirmed Monday afternoon that they are closed.

YMCA in Youngstown announced on Facebook that they would be closing at 3 p.m. due to the potential protests.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown issued all employees inside City Hall to leave at 2 p.m. on Monday. The dismissal was issued after the mayor consulted with Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees and local community leaders about the possibility of another protest in Youngstown at 4 p.m.

The City of Youngstown also issued a curfew on all wards of the city from Monday at 7 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., unless canceled earlier.

Thousands of people gathered in Youngstown on Sunday to protest against police brutality.