Solon company closes on former Kmart distribution facility in Bazetta Twp.

by: Patty Coller

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Industrial Commercial Properties has acquired the former Kmart Distribution Center on Perkins Jones Road.

The company also purchased a former Sears facility in Groveport and several other closed stores and warehouses.

Industrial Commercial Properties is a commercial real estate agency developer located in Solon, Ohio.

“With the excitement surrounding the redevelopment of General Motors’ plant in Lordstown, our portfolio in this area is well-positioned,” said Chris Salata, Chief Operating Officer of ICP.

Salata said they’re currently working with three tenants to take a portion of the building, which he said is set up extremely well for a mult-tenant complex.

The company is now advertising for lease tenants.

