Solon company closes on former Kmart distribution facility in Bazetta Twp.

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Industrial Commercial Properties has acquired the former Kmart Distribution Center on Perkins Jones Road.
The company also purchased a former Sears facility in Groveport and several other closed stores and warehouses.
Industrial Commercial Properties is a commercial real estate agency developer located in Solon, Ohio.
“With the excitement surrounding the redevelopment of General Motors’ plant in Lordstown, our portfolio in this area is well-positioned,” said Chris Salata, Chief Operating Officer of ICP.
Salata said they’re currently working with three tenants to take a portion of the building, which he said is set up extremely well for a mult-tenant complex.
The company is now advertising for lease tenants.