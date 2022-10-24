FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WKBN) – A soldier killed in a training accident in Pennsylvania has been identified as a woman from New Castle.

The Pennsylvania National Guard said that Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap.

Shay was a petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Support Battalion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Mackenzie Shay’s family, friends and colleagues after this tragic accident,” said Army Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, the Adjutant General of the Pennsylvania National Guard. “Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time.”

The accident remains under investigation.